So you can conquer to mexican consumers

March

6, 2020



5 min read

The opinions expressed by the contributors of Entrepreneur are personal to you.





The mexican consumer is very demanding and expressive when she doesn’t like something. He believes Gaby Belden, head of marketing Bitsoplatform mexican to buy, sell and use of criptomonedas. “Can you imagine the amount of memes that you find if you do something wrong? Companies must be very careful because in the time that you commit an error is triggered all the criticism in social networks,” says the specialist in marketing.

The requirement of the mexican forces you to have a very good product that helps you to come out much more easily to other countries, says Gaby. This is precisely what has made Bitso. That’s why already operates in Argentina and soon in Brazil.

In Mexico Bitso account with 800,000 users, which makes it larger that the Mexican Stock exchange (BMV). It can be said that most mexicans have criptomonedas actions. In addition, in January 2020 Bitso commanded 3.5% of remittances to Mexico.

The biggest challenge for entrepreneurs and foreign nationals that want to build a business model is to think of the mexican public who is accustomed to products refined and developed. In this match the four fintech participated in the round table The revolution of the digital banking: Bnexta free card without banks or commissions. Kueskicompany loans online, Oyster that provides an account for digital entrepreneurs and Bitso.

Cristian Huertas, country manager of the Spanish Bnext, points out that the competition of startups fintech in Latin america is much more aggressive than Europe’s. “You have to get to Mexico with a better product,” he says.

Tropicalizar products is a challenge, definitely, and there is a secret formula to do this. What is clear is that the user is first added Cristian Huertas. Further mentions another challenge: the contact with the regulator. “There are now more investor confidence thanks to that we already have rules of the game clear (good or bad) and the others are writing”.

A challenge is to give confidence and security to the user. “The big question is how do we get people to trust more? In Kueski the answer is to have a culture of customer service that helps us to be very close to our users,” shares Jorge Oceguera, strategist marketing of this fintech. Do something key? “That the platform should be as easy as possible,” says Gaby Belden of Bitso.

3 lessons for building successful relationships

Although 63% of the mexican population does not have a bank account, according to the world Bank. Yes use a cell phone (73.5% of mexicans). According to Inegi, in Mexico there are 69.6 million of people that have a smartphone. Surely many of them are desperate for new products in any sector or industry. That’s why here we leave you the three best tips for those who work at startups fintech successful.

If something is not working I know transparent

“The platforms are still girls can have errors. If there is a failure to be honest with the user and tell him exactly what is going on at the time. It is a matter of accessibility of communication. We live in Bitso with something that was not working and many began to get angry. We opened a chat and they responded with a lot of transparency,” says Gaby Belden.

“To the extent that you build a community to understand the client, there begins to be interaction with him, and among the users themselves. This is very powerful. Today we have a community to discuss, ask and solve doubts of more than 6,000 people in Mexico, and with which we are interacting all the time,” says Cristian Huertas, country manager of Bnext, which has around 400,000 users and a team of 120 employees in Spain and Mexico.

“The passion for the people is the key to deep to build trust. In the end, the user always captures clearly when you’re going for your money; and you will judge you by telling you: what is the value that you offer to me? When you have a sincere interest for your customers and you’re really looking to give them a profit, everything else comes in addition. Put the user to the front and be very clear what their needs are,” shares Jorge Oceguera, strategist, marketing Kueski, which has awarded 2.9 million loans online since it was founded in 2012. Its staff is 300 employees.