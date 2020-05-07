“Social networks don’t help anyone”

Dancing. As they said Alaska y los Pegamoides, Shailene Woodley (San Bernardino, California, 1991) spend the day dancing. On the beach and in their moments of zen in this series of truths and crimes –between quality television and soap opera with style– that is Big Little Lies (whose second season just premiered HBO), which returns with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and the incorporation of Meryl Streep. And dancing in the solitude of your house to recharge batteries this free spirit of 27 years, which gives the same importance to the discovery of George Clooney, to be the protagonist of the successful saga Divergent or have been detained for defending the world in which he lives (in 2016, she was arrested for demonstrating against the construction of a pipeline on land sioux of North Dakota).

Why would you like to dance?

It is my medicine. Get home, put on the helmets, music and dance. I’m an introvert able to deal with the chaos of work. But reconecto alone, bathed by the music, letting my body express and feed.

Was it your idea to incorporate this ritual in the series?

At this point, we all have our own ideas about the characters. And out of that amalgam out of my Jane Chapman, who has spent his life thinking about how would the world be without the person who hurt you, and now you can. It is a journey a very personal one that, as a good american, I think, individually. But perhaps it is better to overcome the trauma in a group, or at least with a good communication.

It makes it strange to see her as a mother, when not so long ago made her debut as the daughter of Clooney in The descendants.

The best part of working with Ziggy [el pequeño interpretado por Iain Armitage] is that, fortunately, when it finishes the shot can go where his mother to solve problems. I am very hippie! But it is great to work with children. You remember that spontaneity, optimism, and capacity for improvisation that sometimes you lose as a professional actor.

What else is lost with the fame?

I prefer to think of what I have gained. The empowerment it has given me. The secret is not to take anything to the tremendous. I’m not saying that is easy. In fact, the worst thing that I could do a young man was to pretend that to affect me less than what I actually felt. The most difficult thing is that this industry comes with tags. But the best weapon is not to look at networks, not search for your name, do not read the comments that are made. Social networks do not help anyone, especially young people, who were subjected to a process of embellishment of the reality that it is unreal.

How he combines his life-on the red carpet with his heart activist?

For me fashion is a form of expression. In the institute I used to make my own dresses. The fame provided what for me was a game, but also made me feel like a dummy until I rebelled and I was able to express myself in the same way that he had always done, but with other means. I’m still me. Nor am I an activist. I am a passionate person, unable to keep the mouth closed.

And when he found his own voice?

In the 11-S was not 10 years. But that day ended up with the girl that he had inside. I’ve always been very stubborn and I still am. If I say that something is impossible I take it as a challenge. You may not achieve, but it is worth trying.