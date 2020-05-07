Sofia Carson and her best beauty secrets

What other brands of false eyelashes to the most used Carson for their photo sessions? Velvet Noir Mascara, Marc Jacobs.

Now you know what is the secret behind the intense gaze of Sofia: your eyelashes voluminous XXL and with a curly subtle and per-fec-to!

3. Lips irresistible

On more than one occasion, the pop singer has confessed that you are a fan of the lipsticks in shades of nude and intense colors, especially the red. Between their labial favorites include Ruby Woo by Mac and Charlotte Tilbury”s Penelope Pink.

4. Mane radiant

Long, short, with loose hair or hairstyles sophisticated (such as top-knots and pigtails from horseback), and dark brown or a shade of rich red… Carson always keeps her hair ‘on point’. What is your secret?

This famous often used masks capillaries of deep hydration and treatments to keep the color of your hair for a longer time. One of his favorite brands is Kérastase.

5. Diet + exercise

The combo winner to take care of your health and look beautiful at the same timeaccording to the actress who plays Evie in the film ‘Descendants’.

Sofia believes that beauty should be based on maintaining a state of good health and, to this end, she follows a healthy diet (which includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and protein) and exercise at least 5 times a week!