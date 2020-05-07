Sofia Carson bet for a fake bob at the Golden Globes 2020 and triumphs

Give the starting signal for the red carpet the Golden Globes 2020, the first major red carpet of the year that we celebrate this night of Kings. So, we start with the look of Sofia Carson that has convinced us a lot, about everything, in what your hairstyle is concerned.





Sofia has worn a design of Giambattista Valli in pink, a combination of excess feathers and tulle, in the line of the designer, and so eye-catching it always turns out, that has combined with a hairstyle completely ideal.





And is that the singer and actress has opted for a fake bob for your hair. Yes, a perfect way to show off the hair cut of the season, but without going through the scissors, gathering all your hair in a way that creates the appearance of bob with a few subtle waves marked and a small section of hair loose.

Without a doubt, a perfect way of stepping on this great red carpet and very flattering, a great option for her if she decided to finally cut the mane.

Pictures | Gtres