Sofia Carson can’t avoid the tears when talking about Cameron Boyce and refuses to do ‘The Descendants 4’ without him

Sofia Carson it is one of the protagonists of the saga of ‘The Descendants’ and he was a great friend to Cameron Boyce, the actor who he died last July after an epileptic attack.

The loss of the young man shook all of Hollywood and those who had had the opportunity to be closest to him, including Sofia, with whom he shared screen for the last time in ‘The Descendants 3’.

Now, the actress, also you can sound by being one of the stars of ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’, has opened up on Cameron and the rumors of ‘The Descendants 4’ while acknowledging that it is “very difficult” for her to talk about the topic.

In the video above you can see their words.

Sure that you are interested in

“I don’t love the idea without Cameron Boyce”: Dove Cameron assures that ‘The Descendants 4’ is possible