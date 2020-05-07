Sofia Carson is the new global ambassador of Revlon

The new ambassador said: “Since I have memory, one of my favorite places in the world, it was the vanity of my mother, where I discovered my love for fashion, beauty and red lipstick Revlon perfect. I used it in my first recital and dance in each recital, performance and competition dance after that.

The actress and artist label Sofia Carson is the new global ambassador of the brand Revlon . Carson joins an impressive list of women who represent Revlon, including the actress Gal Gadot, the model and businesswoman Ashley Graham, the model and activist Adwoa Aboah and the model Eniola Abioro.

“I felt invincible on the stage with my red lipstick, as if I could do and be anything. I am very proud to join the other amazing ambassadors for Revlon that inspire me and countless women around the world. The platform Live Boldly Revlon’s talking about the woman that I was raised to be, a woman who is courageous and fight boldly for their dreams.”

For her part, Silvia Galfo, president of Revlon’s Global Brand, shared: “I have seen Sophia evolve to become a woman passionate and dynamic with a colorful personality and a contagious energy positive, which touches everything she does, from its projects for action and music to their commitment to charitable causes”.

Carson will make his debut in their first campaigns for Revlon ColorStay Foundation, Super Lustrous Lipstick and ColorStay Eyeliner in the spring of 2020.