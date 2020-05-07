Sonya Deville interrupted an interview to try to reconcile with Mandy Rose

By Romina Lugo – PUBLISHED on 17/04/2020 AT 02:59

The superstar of WWE Mandy Rose was interviewed in Better Together, led by Maria Menounos where he spoke on several topics. In the middle of the interview, Sonya Deville called the show pretending to be a fanatic call “Sarah Deloche” to ask you a few questions to his former friend and convince her that she could be reconciled.

Sonya (pretending to be a fanatic) said to him: “I Think Sonya is really a really unique and important about your relationship. Perhaps you’re hard with it and should take steps to repair their relationship. She is your best friend and love you, were like sisters. Do not let the men ruin their friendship.”

Mandy responded: “If… I don’t know what to say to Sonya at this time. It has tried to contact me and I don’t know what to do. Although you’re right to say that men should not ruin a friendship”.

Immediately, Deville stopped pretending his voice, revealing that she was posing as a fanatic, because I did not know that more can be done to talk with Mandy. Rose was angry with the situation and he decided he no longer wanted to talk with her some more.

In the program of SmackDown April 3, a hacker of unknown identity revealed that Sonya Deville was behind a conspiracy with Dolph Ziggler to take away Otis Mandy Rose. Otis beat Ziggler at WrestleMania, and Rose decided to kiss him to start a relationship between both. Tonight on the weekly program of the blue brand through FOX, Mandy, and Sonya will have a confrontation to try to clarify this situation.

