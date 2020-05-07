Steve Wozniak still receives a $ 50 check from Apple every week

February

Steve Wozniak is still an employee of Appleand his salary is approximately $ 50 per week after savings and taxes, said the co-founder of Apple in an interview with Guy Kawasaki.

“I am still an employee of Apple; the only person who has received a paycheck every week since we started the company,” said Wozniak in an interview in a podcast published on Wednesday and covered by 9to5Mac. After the savings and taxes, Wozniak said that it receives “50 dollars a week or something like that in my bank account.”

Wozniak said that while the amount is small, it has remained on the payroll of Apple “loyalty”.

“What could do that is more important in my life?” said Wozniak. “To me nobody is going to fire you, and I really have strong feelings for Apple”.

Wozniak, who has made comments on the technology industry how to ask people to leave Facebook, said that while Apple might ask you to become more involved, enjoy your freedom to speak freely without being associated with the day to day operations of Apple.

“The issue is that I can’t really be part of the operation because I am too frank and honest, and I don’t want to renounce that,” he said.

