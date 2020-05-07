‘Stumptown’ what’s new with Cobie Smulders already has a trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwynrxEPSQk

This new series presented by ABC, brings us to Cobie Smulders as Dexa heroine kicks butts where it will do mischief in this first trailer. The actress who debuted in How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)after the success of the series Smulder ,made movies like Avengers (2012) and other of the MCU in addition to the second movie Jack Reacher (2016).

But in what the series refers to after How I Met Your Motherthe actress was not so lucky. Recently, she starred in a series for Netflix that was cancelled after only two seasons, we speak of College Friends (2017-2019)we’ll see if this new project have better luck.

Stumptown it is based on a graphic novel of the same name written by Greg Ruckathis series follows the story of Dex Parisian, a strong and true veteran of the u.s. army with a love life very complicated, a debt by betting and one brother of which is that make charge. thanks to his experience as a military, does a great job as a private investigative but with methods very hard to accept.

The series will arrive at some point this year.

