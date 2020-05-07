Superstars of WWE would like to thank the physicians of the first line

Vince McMahon has a lot of credit for things that happen in WWE, both good and bad. However, the boss of the WWE has experienced enough bad luck recentlybut it is not the only one who has suffered, as the last few months have been difficult ones for many people due to the COVID-19, and has had to make decisions equally difficult as the layoffs in the “black Wednesday”, with the aim of preserving the financial health of the company.

Despite the good or bad times in the company, Vince McMahon has never shied recognize those who put their lives in danger to help others. The WWE has honored over the years to u.s. troops, as well as has paid tribute to the pioneering african-american in the history of the national struggle and professional during the so-called “Black History Month”.

► The superstars of WWE would like to thank the staff of the health

This afternoon, Vince McMahon made a special “thank you” to the medical workers who are in the front line fighting the pandemic of COVID-19 all over the world with a publication in his Twitter account.

To all the tireless and indomitable frontline medical workers, THANK YOU. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/q8vhQ5aTof — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 6, 2020

“To all the tireless and indomitable workers first-line physicians, THANKS. #TheRealHeroes”

However, WWE did more than just that one publication on the Twitter account of your boss, since in the same publication of Vince McMahon, included a video where other Superstars of WWE would like to thank the staff of the health, such as: John Cena, Triple H and the champion, NXT, Charlotte Flair.

The video, which was also posted by the official Twitter account of the WWE, is part of the project The Real Heroes (which is promoted with the hashtag #TheRealHeroes), in which the professional athletes (including the Superstars of the WWE and other sports disciplines in the united States) devote your outfit or uniform a health care professional in particular.

Precisely, the Superstars involved in the video: Triple H, John Cena and Charlotte Flair shared their gratitude in their correspondeintes Twitter accounts.

Nurse Lisseth DeGracia you’re true @WWE Superstar and a real hero! Thank you for all of the sacrifices you’ve made and for fighting on the frontlines to help keep us safe. I am absolutely honored to dedicate yourself my “jersey” to you… #ThankYou #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/FGXT072BT3 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2020

“Nurse Lisseth DeGracia, you are a true Superstar and a true heroine. Thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve done and for fighting in the first line to help keep us safe. I am absolutely honored to dedicate my “jersey” … #Thanks #TheRealHeroes”

Dr. Shannon, you are the real deal! Having men like you on the frontlines gives us all hope. On behalf of @WWEthank you for your hard work and selflessness. Show your appreciation to the healthcare heroes in your community by making your own “jersey” for these #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/WpQauKb86I — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2020

“Let Dr. Shannon, you are the real hero! Having men like you in the first line gives us all hope. On behalf of WWE, thank you for your hard work and selflessness. Show your gratitude to the heroes of the health of your community when you make your own “jersey” for them #TheRealHeroes.”

Jill, I couldn’t be more inspired by your dedication & strength. On behalf of @WWE & @WWEUniversethank you for fighting to keep us healthy & safe.

Now let’s show some ❤️ to a healthcare hero YOU know by making a “jersey” in their honor & share it using #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/JkWUFyFSeI — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 6, 2020

“Jill, I could not be more inspired by your dedication and fuerzto. On behalf of WWE and the WWE Universe, thank you for fighting to keep us healthy and safe. Now we’re going to show love to a hero of the health that YOU know of to make a “jersey” in his honor and share it using the hashtag #TheRealHeroes.”

Stephanie McMahon, chief brand of WWE, he had announced the company’s participation in the project The Real Heroes a couple of days.