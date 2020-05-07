Thanks to Baby Yoda, Disney+ reaches 28.6 million subscribers since its launch in November

February

Brought to you by PC Mag



The strong start of Disney+ continues. These weeks, Disney announced that the streaming service the company has attracted 28.6 million paid subscribers since, in comparison with the more than 10 million subscriptions, which attracted the day of the launch in November.

“The launch of Disney + has been hugely successful, exceeding even our greatest expectations,” said the CEO of the company, Bob Iger, on a call of profit to its investors.

Iger attributed the success of the service of transmission to the library of Disney, that includes the classic tv series The Simpsonsalong with the new program Star Wars, TI have Mandalorian. Iger called The Mandalorian “a phenomenon of pop culture, thanks in part to one of the characters from the show that fans call “Baby Yoda“. According to Iger, The Mandalorian will return in October with a second season. In terms of the comics Marvel scheduled for Disney +, Falcon and The Winter Soldier will arrive in August, while WandaVision will debut in December.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier will arrive in August / Image: Disney +

Another factor for success of Disney+ has been its relatively low price, ” said Iger. Disney+ is currently available for 6.99 $ per month or 69.99 dollars per year (130 mexican pesos per month or 1,300 pesos per year). “The universal appeal of this product is quite strong,” according to Iger, who noted that the company is not considering any change of prices in the short term.

The sudden growth of Disney+ is amazing when you consider that Hulu, which also owns Disney, exists since 2007, but only has 30.7 million subscribers. Netflix, in contrast, has 167 million subscribers globally. But the growth of the company in the united States has slowed to 61 million paid members.

Iger said that most of the subscribers of Disney+ come from the united States. But in the future, the company expects that foreign markets will drive the growth of the users as Disney+ expands to more european countries and India in march.

The CEO added that around 50 percent of the current subscribers were recorded through the main website of Disney+. Another 20 percent came from Verizon. The records of customers remaining to be produced through third-party platforms, such as Roku, Apple’s iTunes and Google Play.

It is expected that the service Disney+ reach to Mexico and Latin America by the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.