The 5 biggest surprises of the Mutua Madrid Open

This week should be the party of the tennis, the Mutua Madrid Openthe dispute of the tournament of the highest category on Spanish soil. The coronavirus has closed the doors of the Magic Boxbut let us still relive the best moments of everything that has happened in the tournament in madrid. Just as we did with the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo, we present the five biggest surprises in the tournament in madrid, going back a little over a decade ago to select (we will only cover the years in which there has been the tournament mixed on clay). These are our selections.

1. Aravane Rezai and the tournament of your life (2010)It seemed that the world was shaking under their feet, that a new star had just given step. Aravane Rezai had won in Bali, in 2009, the biggest tournament of his career, but no one expected that girl of Persian origin, was proclaimed the champion at the Magic Box as strongly, leaving behind their fears and playing unbelievable tennis. Hits very flat with little margin, and power claw, a mixture that was benefited by altitude conditions of Madrid. Under an iconic black dress with golden paints, the French left by the way to players as Justine Henin, Petkovic, Jelena Jankovic and culminated in his involvement with a demonstration of power: 6-2, 7-5 against Venus Williams. It is a surprise even greater if we take into account that it was the best result of a career of that very soon you will have news in PuntodeBreak.

2. The blue earth is the biggest of the surprises (2012): With the objective of improving the visibility of the ball of the face of the television, Madrid introduced for the first time the blue earth. Ended up being an experiment temporary caused all kinds of comments. Some mostaban his disbelief and anger with the surface (both Djokovic as Nadal shot in hard, to the point that the Serbian dropped that he would never play in Madrid if that surface was maintained), while others were able to domarla and find the gameplay perfect (both Roger Federer as Tomas Berdych, the protagonists of the final, played a tournament almost pristine). As a result of repeated complaints and the continuous slipping and the low overall stability of the surface, the land he lived in 2012, its first and only edition, although it still lives in the memory of the people as an experiment with some lights and many shadows.

3. Andujar, semi-finalist for the first time in a Masters 1000 (2013): Pablo Andujar is a tennis player of that time, a fact and designed to perform well on one surface but which has had to adapt to the global context of the circuit and greatly improve on tracks of cement. In Madrid, cuenca found his best tennis, without making much noise, to achieve the best result of his career in a big tournament and challenge during certain stretches of his semi-final match to Rafael Nadal. After leaving it in the gutter to names such as Marin Cilic, John Isner or Kei Nishikorithose semi-finals have not started very well, with a 6-0 against. However, during the second set Paul reacted, he began to dominate with the forehand to Rafa, look at you. Had several opportunities to get the break, none successful, and Nadal was the one who hit him first to close the duel. In spite of this, it will be a week that Andujar never forget and that came totally unexpected.

4. Andy Murray solves the challenge of the clay (2015): The scotsman has always had a complicated relationship with the clay. Despite spending much of his teenage years training in Barcelona, Andy’s always hard to overcome the pitfalls, in terms of mobility and timing, we had the land. However, when you reach the maturity tennis everything is possible. Both in 2015 and in 2016 the british presented a level beyond reproach, but at that time it was a surprise to see him win a Masters 1000 on the surface that the more he struggled. If we add the context, the feat is even greater: the scottish had defeated Kohlschreiber at the end of Munich the previous Sunday in a match marathoner. With few forces, took a plane to Madrid and was re-measured with the German in a second round that ended past three in the morning. Despite all that, nothing could stop the british, the master of the Magic Box that annulled completely the tennis of Nadal in a comfortable end.

5. Louisa Chirico, a new york taking steps on earth (2016): an american girl with only 20 years reaching the semi-finals of a big tournament on earth. Oh, and don’t called Williams. Strange, isn’t it? That 2016, a so-Louisa Chirico decided to present himself to the world. With aspect still innocent, no great achievements previous, the player the american left by the way Niculescu, Ana Ivanovic or Daria Gavrilova to reach your best professional result. It’s probably one of the moments most surprising of the last decade, since this girl now found it’s way out of the top-400 and never got to be not even among the 50 best in the world. One of those fairy tales forgotten within the newspaper library, tennis players, and made all of the lights amazing.

And you, what surprises will you stay?