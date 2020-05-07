The actress of ‘Friends’ has confessed that he would like to see Timothée Chalamet in the role of Joey

In September 1994 he began a series that has marked a whole era and that will continue for a long time: ‘Friends’. Who has not ever seen the mythical sitcom the adventures of six young new yorkers in the work, love and family? Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are back.

To the more nostalgic of the tv they have brightened up the life after HBO Max announced that Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will return with a special of all the major players in the streaming platform. In addition, it will return high for everything because not only will you be sharing usual, but will also count with the participation of the creators of the series, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

The special will return in April, and will consist of several interviews with the six protagonists of the series most beloved of all time. The artists can remember, specifically, 26 years of unique moments that will revive all together. Since 1994, with the first chapter, until the last episode that took place in 2004. Years of many laughs, adventures, tears, and emotions that have conquered millions of people around the world.

On this special HBO Max has spoken to the character that she embodied as Monica Geller, Courteney Cox in the YouTube channel ‘Hiking with Kevin’ in a chat with actor and comedian Kevin Nealon: “it’s Going to be great, we’re going to spend big”, has assured the actress. He has also confessed they have never met to talk about the series itself. “Talk about it and remember that amazing experience that we had. It’s going to be fantastic,” said Cox. In fact, since the end of the series, Courteney has been able to say that you have only been able to get them all together on a couple of occasions: “I don’t know how many years, maybe fifteen. Finally left and had dinner. We laugh a lot”. In the case of rehiciera the series, the actress has wanted to collaborate dropping to the actor who best could give life to Joey, and he is “Timothée Chalamet”.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will reunite after a long time to talk about a series that has charmed all generations. The actor who gave life to Chandler published a phrase a few weeks ago hinting that something was cooking: “they’re Going to get great news…”. And in effect. What was cooking was the return of the series most famous with a special in which you will see all the protagonists.