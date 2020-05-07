The best and worst dressed of the Golden Globes: Beyonce wowed, JLo took a chance and Sofia Carson put up controversial | Shows The Fat and The Skinny

♪
rúl: has come the time when
we are all waiting for.
jomari, to start the year with
he is speaking of fashion. we promeí
I am not going to fight conél,
but I’m going to give my advice.
lili: welcome.
jomari: hello, hello.
rúl: I already have someone, and not
it is because I like you or anything,
it is because the truth that I think
that is the person that best
seen at the golden globes. u
I’m gonna say.
jomari: perfect. we saw no of
nothing new. we saw many
trends. no one we
sorprendó nor have we taken out
new trends. this is
úper important. we’re going to
begin by really
roó the night that is jlo. it is a
dress that is perfect for
it, but it’s a dress
controversial. looks elegant.
obviously people have done
500,000 memes, but it is the
only one, though it is a trend
we have already seen what the
deadlines. the memes many times
are to the people who call the
atencón.
rúl.
jomari: it is very asy to criticize
the people that take risks because it is
very expected.
rúl: we command you in the loop. what
command today in the morning and
we have put aqí. look.
jomari: it is very asy to do
jokes and memes of these things.
lili: the enconté elegant, the
enconté with a dress with the
I do not esperaá to see jlo,
because in the end, is not what
I had hoped for.
jomari: but esúchame a
thing, it is the fashion. looks
elegant.
it is not made espeíficamente
for her, I have taken out of one of
their catwalks valentino. but
that is the fashion. then, and that
people criticize it because it is
something that you can’t put your, is
what makes the celebrities of the
stars to go to a
carpet. I want you to
let’s continue.
jlo in the country was another
dress that is the is a jai
mural, this dress is most
jlo who is more sexy
shows, dancing. but
obviously that jaás you
I could put in a carpet.
rúl: this I like more.
jomari: but it is for that.
beyoné not lleó at the fonda
but was at the event, if
I would have stopped on the carpet
beyoné I know that it is stolen
the night with that dress.but
she is not paó on the carpet,
but was at the event. this
dress was made
espeíficamente for her.
he was nominated by the king
lón. I want to look at the
two together, nicole kidman and
scarlett johansson. I want you to
to see together. this
any way we have already seen
how many times? 150,000 times.
lili: 150,000 times, but
when I saw it I encanó. when
I saw him going to the stage was to
present, I parecó precious.
jomari: I prefer nicole
kidman because she looks more
elegant than scarlett
johansson is not understood
both the voúmenes that we have
seen mucísimas times.
lili: because scarlett was
the loop atás.
what I had jlo in a forward
has she atás.
rúl: who is best?
gentlemen, who is best?
lili: in the you can stop,
but it became a snare.
rúl: it is a moment hard
for í with the pantaón so
tight.
jomari: ok. soía carson.
rúl: alias soía carson, of
truth, the best dressed in
vogue.
is the magazine more hard of
saliren the world.
jomari: we are committed to working
for vogue?
soía carson lleó with this
dress. she looks okay? í.
we have seen this dress
100,000 times? í. she has
wear dresses like this? í. the
hairstyle does not fit very well
that hairstyle.
rúl: to í I like it a lot.
jomari the projects estaá very
extensive and is a very girl
young. put on the party
then a green dress, which
I veá liked that dress
green for the carpet of the
golden globes and pride has
stolen the rug, because
them a young girl, you do not have
to be as lady like three
women.
rúl: r white that that
has oma rosarito I like.
jomari two . jennifer
aniston,the one on the right is that
the one that came yesterday, the
left the 2013.
more of the same. I want you to
let’s move on to the next one that is
salma hayek.it is intended for
to dress gucc and gucci is not
for a woman like her.
rúl: to í it seems to me that it looks
very well.
jomari: of course, because u are not
you understand fashion, b are bust
and you like it.
rúl: as I’m not going to understand
fashion? is fashion ore than ú.
jomari: soía vergara,
liberacón stream veás said,
soía, don’t get it that is
more of the same, soía, that
I’m afraid you always seen with that hair
long, with this court. I think
carpet help
them.
rúl: ú do you think of the same thing
that is put before you?
jomari:it has been 150
dresses that are equal to those. she
has not been ruptured, it is more of
the same. whether or not, lili?
lili: at the end is beautiful
always.
jomari: ok. this is the worst
the worst that is whitney
patrow.
this is a jaás. you haían
the tights. this was never in the
globes of gold.
rúl: I agree with you.
you really think that the