The best and worst dressed of the Golden Globes: Beyonce wowed, JLo took a chance and Sofia Carson put up controversial | Shows The Fat and The Skinny

rúl: has come the time when

we are all waiting for.

jomari, to start the year with

he is speaking of fashion. we promeí

I am not going to fight conél,

but I’m going to give my advice.

lili: welcome.

jomari: hello, hello.

rúl: I already have someone, and not

it is because I like you or anything,

it is because the truth that I think

that is the person that best

seen at the golden globes. u

I’m gonna say.

jomari: perfect. we saw no of

nothing new. we saw many

trends. no one we

sorprendó nor have we taken out

new trends. this is

úper important. we’re going to

begin by really

roó the night that is jlo. it is a

dress that is perfect for

it, but it’s a dress

controversial. looks elegant.

obviously people have done

500,000 memes, but it is the

only one, though it is a trend

we have already seen what the

deadlines. the memes many times

are to the people who call the

atencón.

rúl.

jomari: it is very asy to criticize

the people that take risks because it is

very expected.

rúl: we command you in the loop. what

command today in the morning and

we have put aqí. look.

jomari: it is very asy to do

jokes and memes of these things.

lili: the enconté elegant, the

enconté with a dress with the

I do not esperaá to see jlo,

because in the end, is not what

I had hoped for.

jomari: but esúchame a

thing, it is the fashion. looks

elegant.

it is not made espeíficamente

for her, I have taken out of one of

their catwalks valentino. but

that is the fashion. then, and that

people criticize it because it is

something that you can’t put your, is

what makes the celebrities of the

stars to go to a

carpet. I want you to

let’s continue.

jlo in the country was another

dress that is the is a jai

mural, this dress is most

jlo who is more sexy

shows, dancing. but

obviously that jaás you

I could put in a carpet.

rúl: this I like more.

jomari: but it is for that.

beyoné not lleó at the fonda

but was at the event, if

I would have stopped on the carpet

beyoné I know that it is stolen

the night with that dress.but

she is not paó on the carpet,

but was at the event. this

dress was made

espeíficamente for her.

he was nominated by the king

lón. I want to look at the

two together, nicole kidman and

scarlett johansson. I want you to

to see together. this

any way we have already seen

how many times? 150,000 times.

lili: 150,000 times, but

when I saw it I encanó. when

I saw him going to the stage was to

present, I parecó precious.

jomari: I prefer nicole

kidman because she looks more

elegant than scarlett

johansson is not understood

both the voúmenes that we have

seen mucísimas times.

lili: because scarlett was

the loop atás.

what I had jlo in a forward

has she atás.

rúl: who is best?

gentlemen, who is best?

lili: in the you can stop,

but it became a snare.

rúl: it is a moment hard

for í with the pantaón so

tight.

jomari: ok. soía carson.

rúl: alias soía carson, of

truth, the best dressed in

vogue.

is the magazine more hard of

saliren the world.

jomari: we are committed to working

for vogue?

soía carson lleó with this

dress. she looks okay? í.

we have seen this dress

100,000 times? í. she has

wear dresses like this? í. the

hairstyle does not fit very well

that hairstyle.

rúl: to í I like it a lot.

jomari the projects estaá very

extensive and is a very girl

young. put on the party

then a green dress, which

I veá liked that dress

green for the carpet of the

golden globes and pride has

stolen the rug, because

them a young girl, you do not have

to be as lady like three

women.

rúl: r white that that

has oma rosarito I like.

jomari two . jennifer

aniston,the one on the right is that

the one that came yesterday, the

left the 2013.

more of the same. I want you to

let’s move on to the next one that is

salma hayek.it is intended for

to dress gucc and gucci is not

for a woman like her.

rúl: to í it seems to me that it looks

very well.

jomari: of course, because u are not

you understand fashion, b are bust

and you like it.

rúl: as I’m not going to understand

fashion? is fashion ore than ú.

jomari: soía vergara,

liberacón stream veás said,

soía, don’t get it that is

more of the same, soía, that

I’m afraid you always seen with that hair

long, with this court. I think

carpet help

them.

rúl: ú do you think of the same thing

that is put before you?

jomari:it has been 150

dresses that are equal to those. she

has not been ruptured, it is more of

the same. whether or not, lili?

lili: at the end is beautiful

always.

jomari: ok. this is the worst

the worst that is whitney

patrow.

this is a jaás. you haían

the tights. this was never in the

globes of gold.

rúl: I agree with you.

you really think that the