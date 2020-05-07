The best and worst dressed of the week

January has started strong with the delivery of the prizes Golden globe, a few awards, which gives the starting signal to the exciting season of the red carpet. In addition this week we have been given other awards, and have released the nominees for the Bafta awards, two events that have left looks very successfulas the of Brie Larson or She Balinska.

On the contrary, in the section of worst has again cast the actor Billy Porter, who has marked a strange vintage lookor Sofia Carson, who has not been very successful with a dress with lots of volume. These have been the outfits highlightsfor good and for bad, the second week of January:













The six best

Brie Larsonthe spectacular gown with a metallic neck perkins and puffed sleeves from Celine. The actress was very successful with a long sleeve design that fit your waist and combined with a few boots mosqueteras wrinkled and black in color, and a makeup soft to give prominence to the piece of gold.

Brie Larson at the premiere of ‘Just Mercy’ in Los Angeles

(Richard Shotwell / GTRES)









Melania Trump surprised at the reception the Prime Minister of Greece, in the White House, with a mono Chanel with the that caught my attention. The first lady of the united States opted for a piece of tweed, the fabric is the star of the ‘maison’, in black and white who took it with a chunky belt and black boots to match.

Donald and Melania Trump with the Greek prime minister and his wife in the White House

(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / Bloomberg L. P. Limited Partnership)



















Renée Zellweger he hit a full with this sophisticated black dress from Armani. The actress, who this week has won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her work in ‘Judy’, dazzled with a design with asymmetrical neckline fabric satin that contrasted with the rest of the dress. She completed the look with a few ‘stilettos’ black and his mane gathered in a low bun.

Renée Zellweger at the awards National Board of Review

(Evan Agostini / GTRES)









Antonio Banderas brought such a fresh touch to the awards of the critics of New York in a black suit who took it with a shirt in mauve color without a tie or bow tie. A success.

Antonio Banderas at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

(Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









She Balinska simply impeccable with a suit pants with printed pattern houndstooth, one of the trends of the season. The actress of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ opted for a styling casual, to announce the nominees for the Bafta awards, composed of a blazer with the sleeves rolled up and trouser leg elephant who took it with a jersey high neck black.









She Balinska in the announcement of the nominees to the BAFTA awards

(Doug Peters / GTRES)









Ashley Benson he went to the feast that is organized after the gala of the Golden Globes with a beautiful and original design by Georges Hobeika. The protagonist of ‘Small lies’ was radiant with this two-piece full of sequins that let your abdomen and neckline and took it with her mane slightly wavy and makeup in earth tones.

Ashley Benson at the party of InStyle and Warner Bros.

(Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / GTRES)













The six worst

Billy Porter they stole all eyes at the premiere of ‘Like a Boss’ with this layer seemed to be a quilt for the bed. The actor has accustomed us to his looks eccentric that generate all kinds of opinions but this garment with a floral print was overly bright. The white hat was not the best choice.









Billy Porter at the premiere of ‘Like a Boss’ in New York

(Evan Agostini / GTRES)









Barrett Doss provided an excess of color in the feast of the american chain ABC. The actress tried with little success to bring the trend of the pants suit that stops at the sight of the underwear. A look risky that mixed with a green belt that was all a mistake.

Barrett Doss in the event the ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

(Chris Pizzello / GTRES)









Eve Harlow showed how not to combine a black dress with stockings thick and black ankle boots in patent leather to match. The actress was wrong with your style with this minidress with ruffles on the asymmetrical neckline that were not well placed, as is observed in the part of the back.









Eve Harlow at the party of FOX

(Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









Kim Raver wore a look quite bland in the gala organized by the ABC. The ‘actress ‘ Grey’s Anatomy’ resorted to a dress ‘midi’ with asymmetrical neckline in fuchsia pink that led with any kind of grace.

Kim Raver at the ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

(Chris Pizzello / GTRES)









Sofia Carson it was very pretty with this bulky design of Elie Saab with effect iridescent. However, the puffed sleeves were too exaggerated and eclipsaban the part of the chest, with pleated fabric, as well as the skirt. The result? A look very ornate and a hairstyle that didn’t help.

Sofia Carson in the party of InStyle and Warner Bros.

(Richard Shotwell / GTRES)



















Ashlee Simpson there was nothing right with this sequin dress black that we have already seen on more than one occasion on the red carpet. The famous did not know to wear well, is more, and chose to take it in a way scruffy, with his mane without grace and add-ons that went unnoticed with so much brightness.