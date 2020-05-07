The former number 1 in the world, tennis star, Maria Sharapova, has used the period of quarantine, to have an online session with his fans. Sharapova, 32-year-old spent two hours online with their fans and called it “the best two hours that could have happened,”

The Russian, who retired earlier this year of sport, postero in their social networks: “The best two hours that I was able to pass! #SharaFamilyHangout was filled with laughter, tears, wine (tea for me, but will not commit that mistake the next time) …

they were in 🔥🔥🔥 !! And don’t expect anything less than that, Sharapova is five-time champion of Grand Slam and one of the athletes with the highest profits in the world. She has said that it will continue to work on their business after their retirement and that would do several things for which there had not been time before.

She remains one of the most popular figures in tennis even after his retirement some months ago. We hope soon to another on-line session of the always tennis star Maria Sharapova.