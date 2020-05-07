The big bang theory says an emotional goodbye but will continue to reign on tv

The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon, Leonard and Penny have been fired. You can’t say that Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the creators, do not know exactly what they were doing with the last two episodes. They started with a gag to be bright, the slap of Leonard to Sheldon, and ended with an ode to the friendship headed by a Sheldon aware that there would have been a Nobel prize with Amy it not for the friends that have tolerated and have been at your side for twelve seasons.

The end was expected, effective and above all exciting. We are talking about the comedy rather successful since the end of Friends in 2004with a profile we could say that is similar to, and in the middle of 2019 held in front of the tv to 12 million viewers each Monday in the united States. For the episode of conclusion were 18 million (which, for the moment, there are already more than 23 million sum viewers on a deferred basis). In Neox obtained 1.5 and 1.6 million for these two episodes, a figure which is fantastic. And, if we were not aware of the phenomenon, the live audience that attended the shooting was entregadísimo (or at least the responsible of sound is ensured that what it seems).









Amy (Me Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) receive the Nobel Prize.

Each glimmer of newness, of excitement, was accentuated by the applause and reactions. What Sheldon and Amy received the call from Stockholm? You hear screams, as if they were real people, and they would have solved the climate change. What Penny says that she is pregnant? The public release screams drowned out by the surpriseas if Kaley Cuoco out to give birth in front of the cameras at that time.

We discuss the decision a bit patriarchal of Lorre and Prady with Penny. Had said by active and passive that I didn’t want to have children, a decision that seemed well thought out and that it had not been redesigned, and all of a sudden we had there before saying that I was pregnant. It was the typical case of “an end can not be happy if the woman has no children and understands the true concept of family”a little aggressive if we take into account how he had voiced the character up until now (and too easy that it was to announce the baby).







The spectators had 40 minutes to mentalizarse, even with a pattern of Penny unfortunate













But to focus on this detail would not be aware of what had been The big bang theory up to the time (I had already had moments quite macho). It would be like putting on the face of the low consistency of the scripts, with a few frames episodic often incomplete due to lack of interest and because they knew that they had tricks necessary to appease the public, or criticize the tiredness of the dynamics, for more Melissa Rauch and Me Bialik animasen the series with the additions of fixed of Bernadette and Amy.

The important thing is to assess that the outcome is satisfactory for this colossus that never would have become a benchmark of popular culture without the Sheldon Cooper created by Jim Parsons who possibly was born to play this role. The spectators had forty minutes to say goodbye to the characters, to mentalizarse that you no longer have new episodes.

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) end the series pregnant.

However, perhaps fans should not lament this march. As we have found with titles such as Friendsthe comedies of this style do not have to disappear forever if we don’t want to. The same that now all we’re back at the Central Perk when we want to, The big bang theory is still in a very sweet moment.









How many reruns we eat of episodes already seen? What amazing audiences still adding in TNT or Neox on successive passes? It is the advantage of being a sitcom traditional, and have a resounding success: you never disappear at all because, when you show up on the screen of a tv with one of your 279 episodes, your old friends never change the channel.







The big bang theory will continue living a sweet moment because the viewers can see reruns time and time again: the sitcoms classic never die











