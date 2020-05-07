The bittersweet and solitary labor of Melissa Rauch in a pandemic: your husband could only be for Facetime | TV Show

The actress The Big Bang Theory Melissa Rauch gave birth to her second child this week and in the midst of the pandemic coronavirus.

Despite the happiness for the arrival of the member of your family, the actress also had to face the penalty for not being able to be accompanied physically by her husband, screenwriter Winston Beigel.

Although the hospital where he was being attended to, Melissa had accepted that he could witness the birth, Beigel could not find anyone to take care of his other daughter, Sadie, two years, so that could only be present through a video call.

“I am incredibly grateful and thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, whom we receive in the world and directly in our hearts,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Your arrival was made possible, in large part, thanks to the heroes of the first line: the nurses and doctors who work every day to make sure that life keeps moving forward, regardless of the circumstances,” he added.

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am that this baby joins our family, but to say that it is a moment of surreal to bring life into the world is an understatement. That’s why, I wanted to share some thoughts with other women who are pregnant or ‘pandemamas’, as I like to call us, who are navigating these uncharted waters,” he said, making reference to an essay she wrote for Glamour magazine.

In the text, the interpreter of Bernardette, gave details of the process and how it felt to give birth in those circumstances. “Although the hospital was giving birth to itself allowed couples to biological, my husband had to stay home with our daughter, since our original plan for the family to come to the city, as well as our back-up plans, were no longer options due to the coronavirus”, he said.

“In the weeks leading up to the birth, I had a lot of fear for how you would get out everything. Had good days in which I had felt optimistic: ‘I can with this!’. And other days of complete panic: ‘what kind of hell are we living for?’. So I prepare for a scenario that I never thought I would face: fill my bag of hospital with baby wipes and to practice breathing with a mask,” he said.

“Here’s the good: I realized that the birth is never going to be in the background. No matter what happens, when a human being comes out of another human being becomes the main focus, there is no other option. There is No pandemic, or a fear of being alone, not anger from not having your partner there. Had a job to do. The nurses, the doctor and my husband (which followed the birth of our son on FaceTime) it finally made me feel safe and protected,” he concluded.