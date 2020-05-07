The collection plus the size of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, it generates a stir in the Internet

The brand plus size Ashley Stewart has announced the launch of a collection of “sizes inclusive,” in partnership with the Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The line has seven pieces, the most fashionable, party – how to dress in the leather pants and the sequins and the blouse in velvet with a price range of$ 79 (about$ 336) and$ 129 (US$ 548).

But the news had a huge negative impact on the Internet. The crowd began to wonder why the brand didn’t chose the celebrity fat into the partnership: “Multi-influencers-plus-size-deserves to be part of it, and you chose to live in Kendall, and Kylie…” he said to a girl on Twitter.

“I love the Kendall and Kylie, but I don’t want the clothes from them that are made especially for us. They do not know the needs of a woman is plus size, and they don’t care about my needs, and it’s all for the sake of money. I’ve never seen one of these with some friends in fat or that are associated with fat women,” wrote another.

“No, thank you. The Kardashians and Jenners have spent a lot of time taking advantage of the culture’s diet, and gordofobia. They can’t just turn around and pretend to call the women fat. No. Today it is not.”

In the comments on the Instagram of the brand name, the girl asked: “Why are Kendall and Kylie aren’t talking about it? I haven’t heard of any of them to say something. All I see is a collection of Christmas-the Case for a brand of make-up on her.”

On the other hand, some people may have liked from the collection: “we Thank you for making clothes, glamorous-size-plus-size. I loved it so much.”

“It’s going to be awesome!! It’s about women’s support, especially in business, and I love that style icons are getting together to give us a fashion trend stylish, it’s affordable,” he said

