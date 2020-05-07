The confessions of Lezama Lima | Babelia

Fragment of the documentary ” Letters to Heloise’.







José Lezama Lima (1910-1976) died in oblivion. The year was 1976 and the cuban press devoted a few lines, while on the outside he was crying writer Paradisoone of the novels most important of the Latin american boom. Strawberry and chocolate, a feature film by Tomás Gutiérrez Alea and Juan Carlos Tabío nominated for the Oscar in 1995, he represented his rescue. In the film, Lezama is become doubly symbol: your photo accompanies that of José Martí and reporting the condition of the homosexual in Cuba in the seventies. Today, his home in Havana is a museum and his name is no longer deplored in the island during the period of the Cold War.

The documentary from Adriana Bosch Letters to Heloisepresented at the Miami Film Festival in march and this month can be seen online at the Latin Festival in Los Angeles, describes the trajectory of Lezama using as a thread the letters which he wrote to his sister: “I found a document is fascinating not only for the fact to be love letters that narrate the tragedy of the separation of two brothers and the breakup of the cuban family, but also because it documents the experience of the revolution filtered through the sensibility of a great poet and writer obscured and censored by the same revolution in which he and so many cubans have placed so much faith,” says the director.







Family photo of Jose Lezama Lima of September, 1939.

The relationship between Lezama and the regime went from highlights to shadows. The author became famous for his poetry, his essays, and by the experiment of the magazine Sources“who worried incessantly on the topic of the cubans, with their roots in the manifestation of its stellar and telluric,” said Lezama. Its publication, which began in 1944, ended three years before the revolution, in 1956. When Castro came to power, it was understood immediately that the culture was to play a key role, but the contrast between the two parties soon stressed the differences: “More than a problem of style, there was a philosophical problem. From the time of Sources Lezama posed a national identity on the basis of art and culture and with the family at the center of the transmission of the values and the customs. Fidel Castro had a vision opposite of Cuba: an identity born of military values and deeds heroic, with the State at the center of the nation and in charge of delineating a homogenous culture that would respond to the needs of the revolution. Lezama was elitist in a mass revolution, catholic in a country marxist and a homosexual in a regime sexist and homophobic. He was also a writer who deeply believed in freedom as a need to make art, poetry and truth,” says Bosch.

Lezama was named vice-president of the Writers ‘ Union (UNEAC), but the initial reticence towards the revolution were already beginning to be felt in his letters to Heloise, who had left the country with her husband, a businessman and radio, in 1961. In one of them, the writer drew the shape of your foot to send him some shoes in a time of economic decline. The same seems to understand Vargas Llosa, one of the voices in the documentary: “I met Lezama in those 60 years, I saw him several times. It already had reluctance about the situation in Cuba, discrete, because he was a wise man. But clearly the identification was not the same one that had been in the previous years. As the years passed, every time he saw that the resistance was greatest.”

The book of the rugged, chapter eight

Paradiso “it is an invitation extraordinary to be human”, he says in the documentary, Lillian Guerra, professor of history of Cuba and of the Caribbean of the University of Florida. Lezama published the monumental work of over 600 pages in 1966, but had been writing since two decades. The literary moment had never been more appropriate, with novels like HopscotchThe city and the dogs, One hundred years of solitude. Paradiso it is a bildungsroman, a novel that follows the education and the artistic and sentimental young José Cemí in the midst of a family habanera. Through it, Lezama exalts the family, but also describes the sin in scenes with erotic content.

What caused the scenes homoeróticas of Paradiso it is well described by the essayist Margaret Matthew: “That great man, serious, respectable, a lawyer, a catholic who was Lezama, who appeared with that novel was a scandal. The people I was going to ask for the ‘book chapter 8’, they did not know the name, but they knew that there was a chapter 8”. The sequence is very explicit. Describes the sexual organs in action, and the act of penetration. For Lillian War was a personal coming outby the Lezama defended himself by saying that “one of the greatest mysteries of life is the human body and must be aware of and to respect.” And in addition to being a revelation, was also a political bomb. The revolutionary Government, which was fighting against that kind of “perversion”, suspended the book.

If Paradiso it is a novel so well-known is due to Julio Cortázar. The argentine writer rescued Lezama and published the essay To reach Lezama Lima (1966), which puts the issue of homosexuality in a mythic sense, and universalist. “It is difficult to judge what could have been of Paradiso without the intervention of Cortázar, but the novel could well have been in Cuba with the 3,000 copies of the edition of the 66, the only one that was made on the island until the year 88, when it appeared in a second edition with a prologue by Cintio Vitier,” explains Bosch. Cortázar took Paradiso Cuba, and published it with the help of Carlos Monsivais in Mexico and from there he jumped to Italy, France, Spain and the united States. Cortázar, according to Lezama wrote to Heloise, she opened “the eyes of many who do not want to see”.

The point on which perhaps the life of Lezama took an irreversible journey was when he dared to confront the State directly. The jury that was presided over by handed over the award to Julian del Casal, 1968 to Outside of the Game of Heberto Padilla, a fervent critic of the revolution by be looking like the USSR. Lezama, who always wanted to be at the margin of the policy, it refused to sign the foreword of the other writers, who deemed the book of counter-revolutionary. The author of Paradiso neither apologized and from that moment everything changed. In 1970, Padilla was arrested and forced to declare that Lezama was an “ungrateful of the revolution” and that he criticized in private. A year later, the National Congress of Education and Culture decided that homosexuals were a threat to the identity of Cuba, and that could not have contacts with the youth.











enlarge photo

From left to right, Julio Cortázar, Chinese López and José Lezama Lima in Havana in 1963.

Lezama will not appear never more, will not be published their books or their friends will go to visit them for fear of being spied on. Paradiso just got it in the black market, according to what is told in the documentary. The writer was consolation in the success that his work was reaching outside of Cuba. In 1972 he was awarded the prize Maldoror Poetry in Madrid and the best work american translated into Italian. Invitations to Mexico, Italy, Colombia, France, Spain came to his house in the Trocadero. However, he was not allowed to leave Cuba. Even complained in a letter from the comparison that the English media made between Paradiso and One hundred years of solitudethat “has nothing to do with my work,” he said. His loneliness, told Eloisa in an interview from 1983, is expressed in his last work, Fragment to your magnet: “I hope someone and I know that no one has yet to come.”

The documentary strives to tell José Lezama Lima as a writer and as a man. The letters to his sister offer the more human side of the writer; the dinners described by his friend Reynaldo González do the rest. Gonzalez also brings some photos, in one of them he appears with Lezama, the mexican Emmanuel Carballo, Reinaldo Arenas, arrested for his homosexuality openly declared in 1973. Today, Lezama has come to be the ultimate expression of the roots of the cuban society.

Letters to Heloise it will be screened online the next 19th of may as part of the festival LALIFF (Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival).