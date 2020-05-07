The empire of the medusa: Donatella Versace turns 65 years | Trends

Donatella Versace turns 65 years as a fashion icon, though her path was not always easy. The death of her brother Gianni the marked fire, but had to recover to save the firm while he was battling his own ghosts. And it did.

The life of Donatella has the dyes of an epic. It all began on 2 may 1955 in Calabria, his native land, in the “tip of the boot” in Italian, is a region full of Greek and roman ruins that both influenced the style of the House of the Medusa.

The young man walked always hand-in-hand of her brother Gianni. He was nine years older, had breathed the art of the seam within the tailoring of their mother, and, since the seventies, he began to excel in the cosmopolitan Milan with its designs, cutting edge and avant-garde.

Creation of the empire of the medusa

It was Gianni who gave it to his sister’s passion for the art and he did that, after completing his studies of Philology in Florence, will reach in Milan to create the brand, along with a third brother, Santo Versace, in charge of the financial part.

The famed milliner also screened at the young Donatella your idea of a woman, made her a partaker of his creations, he asked that I wear and even persuaded her to dye her blonde hair so that it looks like the popular singer Patty Pravo.

In 1978 the doors opened the first boutique Versace in the way of Spiga of Milan. It was the epilogue of a dizzying ascent in the world of fashion and celebrity.

The firm immediately surprised by its peculiar style exuberant and transgressive, basting in its turn by the classic of its land of origin, with details such as wavy or mythological figures.

His first commission came in the eighties, when Gianni assigned the address of the youth line “Versus”. Rapid stands out for its vision of the marketing, making to parade stars of the moment, and making an alliance with the world of pop music that continues even today.

They were golden times, as their garments, feasts, unrestrained and successes. It was then when she met her husband, model Paul Beck, who would end up separating but which in 1986 had to his eldest daughter, Allegra, and three years after Daniel. However, in the life of all there is a date indelibly: 1997.

The murder of Gianni

The 15 of July of that year Gianni was shot and killed at the door of his mansion in Miami Beach (USA). His death was a shock to the whole world and Donatella, with 43 years, was suddenly at the front of the firm with more fear than certainty.

In the testament of the genius of his niece’s favourite, the little Allegra, became with only eleven years in the real rightful heir to the empire, staying with the half of the company.

Donatella was then faced with the hard work of replacing one genius at a time extremely difficult, exacerbated by his addiction to cocaine for 18 years.

“It was the new face of Versace, Who would want to carry the mark of a creator is weak, unstable, who lost their heads by the drug? No one! That’s why I created a Donatella cold, aggressive, scary”, remembered in 2018 in an interview to the portal canadian Ssense.

However, a year after the death of his brother brought out his first collection for Versace, by putting in place the group.

One of its strengths most remembered came in the year 2000. The singer Jennifer Lopez attended the Grammy awards with an exotic green dress, which caused a flurry of searches on the internet primitive. Such was the interest that Google created to bet your popular search engine for images.

Versace entered the new century with the right foot but, in the meantime, the newly released entrepreneur capeaba with their addiction.

It was his friend Elton John who convinced her to undergo a detox in the united States, a day after his daughter reached the age of majority, as of June 30, 2004.

With the time Donatella eventually recovered and strengthened to the front of Versace, always faithful to her style provocative, eclectic and avant-garde, following a precept that is repeated with regularity: “The true fashion is not afraid to dare”.

Versace in the future

In September 2017, 20 years after the murder of his brother, Donatella dedicated the parade in Milan where he was born as an artist and that was with the five “top models” that became popular in the nineties: Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen and his favorite, Naomi Campbell.

“Gianni, this is for you”, was heard to say at the start of the event. It was a nod to the past, while Donatella developed in silence a future that caught many by surprise.

Exactly a year after the family sold the Versace group american Michael Kors by US$ 2,120 million. The seamstress justified his decision by saying that the brand needed a global platform to move forward.

“Gianni would be pleased,” he promised, always with the authentic man of her life in memory.