The end we were disappointed and we tell you the whys – The Big Bang Theory – Spoiler Time

More than a week ago that The Big Bang Theory came to an end and we have to say: after 12 seasons we didn’T like the end of the series. Nor is it a novelty to know that the last few seasons were pretty loose and that the rating over the years (in comparison to their first few seasons) was not the same. But after so many adventures together, we expected a more final decent. Let’s look at.

1 Raj + Bernadette + Howard for always

What happened to Raj (Kunal Nayyar), the hopeless romantic in search of the “movie love”? In the first seasons was the shy boy that did not speak with women but, however, he always believed in love. Over the years (after overcoming his fear of them) he had several romantic relationships all of which were a failure by his insistence on finding the love as soon as possible. At the end of the season we saw that Raj… what is left alone? We had not expected that from one day to another I met a girl and married but at least some sign that he would have a happy ending. I guess that will continue to form a “trio” with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard (Simon Helberg), who, in all this, they love to be parents.

2 What Nobel female? I NEVER!

Me Bialik, who plays Amyon several occasions he has fought against the stereotypes that society has imposed on womenand in the series, then presumably that would be the third woman to win a Nobel, you just spent 5 seconds to talk about it with a simple “if you’re a woman and you want to be a scientist, fight for it”, only to be overshadowed by Sheldon. Deserved more than that. They wanted to get serious for a moment and was not.

3 What is unfortunately obvious in Penny

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) pregnant. It seems that Chuck Lorre shall continue with the stereotypes of years past. In the last chapters Penny stated that the possibility of being a mother, was totally discarded, and now this is an idea that many women have and on the that maybe felt identified with the character of Penny to be as secure and firm in his words… but in the end (as a novel) yes, it turned out that Penny I was in the sweet waiting. READ MORE: Miley Cyrus and the loving time you spend together with starring kaitlynn Carter before the singing at the MTV VMAs 2019 Very simple.

4 Does the change of Sheldon?

Sheldon apologizes for… can be Sheldon? Let’s be honest, the protagonist was always him, his humor, his character, his innocence, his huge ego, did that love (not for nothing he achieved a spin-off); the touch of this character was to annoy the other, but at the end he apologized for that. Then, all the laughter that took us out were for nothing? The message is clear: the friendship must prevail, but were able to improve the scene. Again, Chuck Lorre ruining the great series.

5 Leonard, the worthy

The best finish was obtained Leonard (Johnny Galecki): got a better position at work, achieved its goals, had the courage to confront their fears, forgave their mother and fulfill the dream of being a father next to the woman he loves; a worthy end (also, as of a novel).

After extending both in a series it is very difficult to find the perfect endand this was no exception. Let’s hope that in her following creations Chuck Lorre we do not disappoint them. See you again soon The Big Bang Theory!