The family Kardashian-sells parts that are used in the walk-in closet in a thrift store and would like variety of price points and brands; to learn the details and principles.

You want to dress up as a Kardashian-Jenner? The opportunity is here! Kim, Kylie, Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney, and Kris decided to let go of the old pieces of your wardrobe and to make a profit from it. For some time now, the socialites had created the “Kardashian’s Kloset” – a virtual store to sell some of her clothes. E-commerce continues to surprise us with the variety of items!

In the Kloset, the stars offer the clothes and accessories from the major brands, such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Versace in addition to its own brands, like a Good American, triggered by Khloé Kardashian. As for prices, they vary a lot. For a jacket, collectible Gucci, that used to belong to Kris Jenner, it’s a part of the sale’s most expensive, according to the Universa – 50-thousand-dollars), at around 204 us$. Already, the latest roadster is a dress from the brand American Appareal, for $ 35, 140 real, which has already been sold. Then he gets more and more affordable, isn’t he?

According to the family, “the Kardashian’s Kloset is a retail site for designer clothes, the luxury. These pieces have been selected by hand for each and every member of the family. Our goal is to share with you a part of the style of life of the family Kardashian-Jenner,, gives you the opportunity to buy unique items and to promote sustainability.

And, by the way, the contract doesn’t have one of the items out of the posh! Between Kylie Jenner, I was in a gray coat from the brand Saint Laurent, which is made of the skin of the sheep. A bargain for the outfit, it was nothing more than 11 billion us $ to 45 us$. Take a look at it:

Our apprentice of a lawyer, Kim has also given up some of the pieces, such as an evening clutch bag from Hèrmes, which was sold for 6 billion dollars (24 billion dollars). Amongst the finest of the web site, there are also pieces, such as dresses for Khloé, Kris, and Kourtney, as well as a lookinho Kendall. Oh, and if you don’t remember when they wore those clothes, they don’t have a problem with it… The Kloset take the opportunity of a lifetime. Come and see some of these baphos:

That’s what a refined taste! Unfortunately, I don’t know how to purchase these products, given that the Kardashian’s Kloset has a delivery is available only in the United States, and on the big island of Hawaii. But it doesn’t cost to dream about to buy one of these, right? Meanwhile, we are filling up the piggy bank! Lol