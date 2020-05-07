The first trailer from Space Force, the successor of The Office on Netflix

Netflix has just released the first trailer of Space Forcethe comedy series returns to gather together the executive producer of the The Office american Greg Daniels and actor Steve Carell.

A series full of stars, which recounts the misadventures of the overall Mark Naird (Carell) during the creation of the Space Force, the new arm of the american military that will ensure the supremacy of the american in the space by order of the President. Obviously, the series ridicules the absurd idea of the unfortunate Donald Trump and his henchman Mike Pence: a space force special dependent of the Force Area american that already had an arm that was in charge of defending the space.

The distribution of Space Force includes several actors, such as John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Ben Schwartz. This is the first trailer of the series, which seems quite expensive to be a comedy:

Our first reaction is that Space Force seems fun, but this trailer is not a jajajá continuous. On the other hand, we have been confined two years, so now we almost don’t remember what makes it grace.

We must not wait much: the Space Force comes out on the 29th of may. Just in time to replace The Office, a series that he will soon leave the platform Netflix.

Why comedies are going sci-fi in 2020

At the end Space Force is a comedy about a workplace (like The Office) is mounted on a layer of (half -) science fiction. It is not the only one who is trying.

Amazon has Upload, also created by Greg Daniels, a comedy about the world of virtual reality. Then there is Avenue 5, a comedy quite loosely halfway between Love Boat and Star Trek created by Armando Iannucci, creator of Veep.

It seems that there is a It’s hard not to see the common thread, here: big creators are making ambitious shows that warrant high production values, and more effects than you’re used to seeing in a standard sitcom. The Good Place, set a precedent in this respect.

The important thing, ultimately, is that the jokes are good. Avenue 5 didn’t blow us away, but the Space Force has a lot of promise.