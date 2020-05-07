The Forgotten Sons will face before The New Day, on the next episode of SmackDown

By Romina Lugo – PUBLISHED on 27/04/2020 AT 02:29

WWE announced through a press release that the current champions in a couple of the blue brand The New Day brought face to face with The Forgotten Sons in a struggle not holder next Friday, may 1 Friday Night SmackDown that will air on FOX.

Kofi Kingston and Big E wanted to celebrate the recent acquisition of the titles as The Miz & John Morrison, Wrestling House Party and The Forgotten Sons demanded a chance to headline for the championships. The team formed by Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake were the ones who were left standing, why will seek to demonstrate that they are prepared to the roster main and take the belts to a New Day.

This fight adds to the other three previously announced in the program: A hand to hand between Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin and decide the last place to participate in the Money In The Bank male and female. On the part of men there will be a new cross between Otis and Dolph Ziggler. While for women, the former winner of the briefcase Carmella will face Mandy Rose.

