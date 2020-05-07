The great style icon Leighton Meester is miss Honey from “Matilda”

Showbiz • 11 Jul 2019 – 12:00 PM

In the popular series ‘Gossip Girl’, which became the equivalent of ‘Sex and the city’ for the milenials the wardrobe of dreams that were its protagonists, the character of Blair Waldorf, was obsessed with the elegance of Audrey Hepburn -particularly in the classic ‘Breakfast at tiffany’s’- and as its referent all in matter of elegance.

In real life, however, the actress, who was in charge of giving life to the queen bee par excellence of the Upper East Side has a referent radically opposite: the adorable professor of children’s film ‘Matilda’.

In fact, Leighton Meester has inspired now in the dressing room of the miss Honey -the one that gave life Embeth Davidtz in the popular children’s film – to create a capsule collection in collaboration with Christy Dawn, a brand of sustainable fashion based in Los Angeles.

“I thought it was a good idea to create a version of his up-to-date, that mimics your style is casual but also elegant, so typical of the 90’s, but with a touch of trend. I wanted to try clothes that are comfortable and that any person could be put”, he explained to the fashion section of the portal Page Six.

Your inspiration at the time to imagine what clothes you would like to create based on his own life as a mother of a three year old girl: “I figured for what I would put each piece: to go to the park with my daughter, or to the beach, or to a birthday party and to dinner after at a nice restaurant, although this is something that does not happen too often today,” he joked to give you a general idea of what they can expect their fans.

Today, the glamour and the High fashion that defined the early years of his career have been relegated in the life of the artist in favor of costumes as comfortable as possible and fit in addition to all the hours of his endless days.

“The older I get, I and my daughter, the more importance I give to the functionality and comfort. It is my top priority, but it is also true that on many occasions I so concerned about finding something simple and easy to wear, that at the end the only one that hurts is my sense of style,” he confessed.