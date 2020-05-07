The impossible: Lucas Alvarez, the child who saved his mother, is a doctor and fight against the coronavirus | Cinema and series

In 2004, a tsunami struck the coasts of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, causing more than 250,000 fatalities. Among the survivors were the family Álvarez Belón, who spent the Christmas holidays in the southeast asian country.

After the catastrophe, their members were separated and spent several days away from. Those who do not have anything easy it was Luke, less then 10 years old had to take care of his mother seriously injured. This experience was to film the movie The impossible in 2012 with Naomi Watts and Tom Holland. After a time, the child, now a man of 26 years, serves as a physician in London, where it comes from fighting against the coronavirus.

The impossible, ribbon that you used the story of the Alvarez for her frame

Lucas Alvarez reappeared before the public in an interview for Antena 3 of Spain, where he said that the “unique and unfortunate” that he lived when he was 10 years changed his life.

“Since to me it seemed almost logical to take that back to some point that debt is stuck with me,” explained the young doctor.

Alvarez is a health professional and works in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the United Kingdom, a country with more than 130,000 cases diagnosed and the number of deaths roza 17,400.

The doctor took advantage of the interview to denounce the lack of material to attend to the patients: “a few days Ago we sent suits painter. Last night we were restricted to using plastic aprons thin. As a result, several of the critical patients who are admitted to the center are our employees until just days or weeks working on our side.”