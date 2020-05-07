The incredible response that Eva Mendes gives when you ask him his age

“What is most worrying of all this is that, and I really think that whoever left me that message I was not trying to be offensive, is, in fact, that has not malice or anger management staff in these expressions. It seems to Me more dangerous to continue taking it as something bad, shameful or frightening, that women make greater. It seems to Me to be archaic so the idea that the girls should not have to ask your age,” he told the magazine People.

So much so, that the movie star and wife of the also interpreter Ryan Gosling, with those who have the small Emerald (5) and Amanda (3), which will respond with total normality and even “proud” to anyone who dares to ask him directly how old he is, because he does not think to tolerate that the age of women continues to be seen as a throwing weapon.

“If you ask me my age, I’ll answer without any problem, and that I still find incredible. I am 46 years old, I still have not assimilated that the time passes so fast and it gives me a little vertigo, but I am proud of all that I have lived and vital moment in which I find myself,” he added in the same conversation for, just then, to allude to the implications as positive, that is to say their age in Spanish instead of in English.