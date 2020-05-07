The life of Val Kilmer after beating a cancer of the throat: “I feel much better than a dream”



The actor, in his 60 years, is now free of cancer, promoting his autobiography and beating the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick; "I was not ready to die," he confesses



In December of 2017,

Val Kilmer



I was ready to talk. From his home in Brentwood, California, the actor of such classics as

Batman Forever, Top Gun,



and

The holy



-among many other titles – is sure to be content. Surrounded by his children, Jack and Mercedes, fruit of his marriage to actress Joanne Whalley (his partner in the endearing

Willow),



Kilmer broke the silence

with The Hollywood Reporter



on

his battle against throat cancer



that lasted for four years, and that

is already recovered.



According to the actor, was the christian faith that helped him cope with the chemotherapy treatment and the procedure in his trachea which reduced its voice, and occasionally difficult breathing. In fact, the protagonist of

The Doors



devoted himself to art, and God is a figure present in many of his works.

“Before it was too serious. I was teased by things like not winning an Oscar



or that do not recognize my work,” he suggests, emphasizing how his priorities changed when he was given the news that she was sick.

After a few appearances sporadic recitals of friends, as in the case of Kanye West, and a reunion with Al Pacino -both were directed by Michael Mann in the unforgettable

Fire against fire-,



Kilmer he published this year his autobiography,

I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir,



and already there are reluctant to the interviews.



On the contrary: it is serene and at peace with the hard trance that went through in the last few years.



Kilmer and Al Pacino, co-in Fire on fire, in a presentation of The merchant of Venice at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, in October last year



“I feel better than a dream”, he confessed some weeks ago in the program

Good Morning America.





“I feel wonderful”,



added. On the other hand, talked about how it was the cancer treatment and how your health is today. “I was diagnosed with cancer of the throat, but it healed pretty fast”, shared, and pointed to the affected area. “This is a trach that made me to be able to breathe better,” explained the actor, who upon learning of the diagnosis he chose not to make it public immediately. In fact,

it was her friend Michael Douglas, who told him four years ago



.



Val Kilmer, in the backstage of a concert of Kanye West



In a chat with the driver, Jonathan Ross, and talked about the health of his friend, with whom she starred in the film of 1996,

The Ghost and the Darkness.



“Val is a wonderful man who is now battling with what I had exactly, and things don’t look good (…). My prayers are with him”, then revealed the actor, with respect to the throat cancer to which he also managed to win. However, Kilmer said that Michael was “ill-informed”, until a year after he took the decision to tell the world.

The return of

Top Gun



In addition to the promotion of his acclaimed book, which tells, among other things,

his romances with Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Cindy Crawford, and his platonic love for Angelina Jolie



, Kilmer

is excited to be back in the ring with Top Gun: Maverick



the sequel of the film in 1986, where she played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. In this return, the interpreter has to participate more brief than in the iconic feature film original, but just as significant.

In January this year unveiled the official photos of the film,

directed by Joseph Kosinski, and starring Tom Cruise and miles Teller



that Paramount

released in December of this year, as a result of the pandemic coronavirus.



Kilmer, for his part, is happy to return to the world of cinema and, in a recent interview with People magazine, he confessed that

“I was not ready to die”.

