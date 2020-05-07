The Mandalorian and how Bryce Dallas Howard remained a secret to your character surprise

This article contains SPOILERS from the series the Mandalorian

There is No doubt that the great surprise of the first episode of The Mandalorian was the appearance of a creature of the race of Yoda that he has been given the affectionate nickname of Baby Yoda and that has captivated the world to such an extent that Disney tries to eliminate the GIF of Baby Yoda, because the platform is not yet available in all over the world, so your image is still considered a spoiler.

This X-Wing rc will delight young and old

This has been a headache for the directors to keep secret the presence of Baby Yoda during the process of the development of the episodes The Mandaloriansince a year has passed since the decline of the series. Bryce Dallas Howarddirector of the fourth episode of the series, told The Hollywood Reporter how he has been having to save the secret of Baby Yoda for a whole year.

“Oh, the agony! (laughter). I’ve been walking around with for the last year with a face like the cat that ate the canary. I am very, very, very excited to be a part of this and the phenomenon that it has become Baby Yoda. What most disturbed me was that my children had been on the set quite a bit. Thus, they saw the Baby and interacted with Baby. When we were filming, my children were 6 and 11 years; now they have 7 and 12 years. When the children returned to school, every day I would say to them: ‘what, Then, you’re not going to talk about today?’ And they said: ‘hey Baby!’ (Laughter)”, said the actress and director.

Although it is still trying to keep secret the presence of Baby Yoda for all those who still can not enjoy the series The Mandalorian (legally, obviously), it is quite difficult to process, since social networks are flooded with the adorable character, and now that he has shown how it will be figure Funko Pop Baby Yoda, it’s going to be even more difficult to hide, since there will be few that end up buying import. Meanwhile, in Spain still will have to wait until 31 march 2020 to be able to use the streaming service Disney + and its entire catalog of movies and series, including The Mandalorian.