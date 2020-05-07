The Mandalorian: Bryce Dallas Howard reveals if you will make a cameo

The Mandalorian it is very close to its premiere. The first series of real action of Star Wars you will arrive on the 12th of November to Disney+. Within months of its release, fans are wondering if Bryce Dallas Howard will the series also be in charge of the direction.

The 12 of November of this same year, The Mandalorian will finally arrive to Disney+. This fiction will be the first series of real action of Star Wars and the fans are anxious to see the new project. In addition, they also wonder whether Bryce Dallas Howard will be a cameo, let us remember that the famous actress will also be in charge of the direction.

The team of directors from the first season of The Mandalorian it will be composed by Taika Waititi, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard. Precisely, this latter has been the protagonist of some rumors of a cameo in the new series of Star Wars. However, the actress and director has made it clear in an interview that will not appear at any time on the screen The Mandalorian: “No, I love being behind the camera”.

Even so, the enthusiasm of the actress is not diminished by not appear in front of the cameras; on the contrary, was happy for the position in which it is located and revealed very few details about The Mandalorian. Assured that there is a “dedication to the origins of ‘Star Wars’ and to really bring it, to bring that atmosphere honest of ‘Star Wars’ at the tv screen“.

What to expect from The Mandalorian

The series that will air on Disney+was created by Jon Favreau and will be starring Pedro Pascal. This fiction will show the time elapsed after the end of the original trilogy Star Wars: Episode VI – return of The Jedi and up Star Wars: Episode VII – The awakening of the force.

According to the synopsis official, the fiction will remain a warrior mandaloriano that “travels to the most remote corners of the galaxy, away from the authority of the New Republic”. The series, which will feature in his first season with eight chapters, and here we have many more new features on the new project.