The photo of Cindy Crawford and her husband in 1994 which has gone viral on Instagram

Not a day without a new challenge viral at that point a couple of famous! On this occasion, the challenge is to publish on the network a photo of your first appointment, and the celebrities that are more successful have garnered to do so have been Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber.

And that the photo was not exactly the one that proposed the challenge, but “I think that this account”wrote the supermodel alongside a picture dated in 1994 and in which immortalized their first trip together.

In the image, viewed by his 4.7 million followers, Cindy luce smile and a bikini, white on the beach as she hugs Gerber, a successful entrepreneur who would end up marrying four years later.

[Leer más: La historia (y el mensaje) que esconde el famoso lunar de Cindy Crawford]

Since then they have had two children together, Presley of 20 years and Kaia, 18 -, that as his mother were also dedicated to the fashion industry.

The marriage and your daughter are going through the quarantine by the coronavirus in their luxurious mansion in Malibu, and this last, like that other well-known faces such as Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus, has become a ‘host mother’ of a puppy. The young model with a million followers more than her mother on Instagram, has promoted through their networks, the adoption of pets without a home during the pandemic.

When Kaia is not at home with their parents, often breaks the rules of social distancing to spend time with friends famous as Cara Delevingne or Ashley Benson. Meanwhile, it has been involved also in rumors that accuse her of being responsible for the breakdown of the couple formed by the young actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.