The photos and more tender! Miley and Noah Cyrus Are Two innocent girls?

If someone has the ability to reinvent itself and stay firm in his career as a singer, that is Miley Cyrus. Despite having experienced several setbacks in her personal life as professional, the artist remains more valid than ever.

Cyrus, to its 27 years it has gone through various facets of the entertainment world, excelling in each of them, and proving to be an all-round artist.

In their social networks, Miley makes honor to its fame as a rebel and constantly surprises with his wild and extreme occurrences.

But this time, some family photographs have been published by her younger sister, actress Noah Cyruswho has ceased to see a picture of Miley that really we did not know.

In one of the photos shows a Miley just in the stage of transition from girl to teenager, sharing with Noah sitting in the sand with the beach background.

At the foot of the folio, lto sister of Miley he writes: The time went too fast. And though the sisters Cyrus are very far from being some girls are quiet and demure in the photos look like some very little angels.

The protagonist of Hannah Montanaafter overcoming his marriage break-up with actor Liam Hemsworth, is living an intense romance with the singer australian Cody Simpson, who seem to be very happy and in love.