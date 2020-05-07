The reason why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling kept their relationship a secret

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have one of the most private Hollywood and it is very dñificil to see them together, both in large events such as walk a day casual for the street.

Apparently, the famous couple tries not to intervene in the other’s career, to such an extent that they almost never accompany them to red carpets or awards ceremonies.

This power couple began to exit from the 2011 and they were married in 2016. Today they form an adorable family with their two daughters: Emerald-Beloved and Beloved Lee. But they are very careful with them and almost never allow them to be photographed by the paparazzi and they never share photos of their small.

What Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a twin?

Gosling and Mendes have been very united since they met, and on several occasions, the actor has made declarations of how much he loves Eva.

On one occasion, asked the protagonist in ‘Drive’:’ What is it that you are looking for in a woman?’ To what you just said: “that is Eva Mendes, is all I need.”

But, why is Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have kept their relationship so secret during all this time? Finally, what we know!