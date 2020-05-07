The reunion of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ thrilled the fans

Five years have passed since Ted Mosby finished telling his children the story about how he met his mother, so that the reunion of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, well at least two of its protagonists, he thrilled his fans.

The series had as the architect Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor, recounting the events of her life to her children and her desperation to marry since 2005.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ began when the two best friends Ted, Marshall Eriksen and Lily Aldrin, portrayed by Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan, they decide to get married after nine years of dating.

That decision makes Ted look for the way to find the love of his life desperately.

The meeting of Robin and Ted was shared on social networks by Josh Radnor, who recounted along with the photograph this reunion of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ was in the theater the Walter Kerr on Broadway.

Both were when you went to see the musical ‘Hadestown’ and it was Josh who came over to Cobie.

“I thought that the beauty of the red dress that she had on the other side of the aisle in ‘Hadestown’ the past weekend I seemed familiar, but I couldn’t place it. Then I looked more closely, and closer still, and I realized, it was Cobie Smulders! A meeting so sweet with my old friend” shared Josh Radnor.

Immediately fans commented that in addition to give them a taste to see them together, ask for a meeting of the five characters soon.