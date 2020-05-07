The second season of The Mandalorian will not be delayed – Revista YUME

The team of visual effects has confirmed in an interview for The Variety, that the second season of this series shall not have arrears.

According to the interview, the director Rick Famuyiwa and the supervising animator Hal Hickel explained how they are adjusting to their new status quo of working remotely. Famuyiwa obviously is no stranger to the series, since he directed “The Child” and “The Prisoner” from season 1. However, he admitted that the current state of the world has made your experience “more absorbent than usual“.

“We crouched in the subsequent process, “said Famuyiwa. “It has been a challenging experience and excellent up to now. But it is good to have that to divert my mind from the every day madness that we are living in this moment“.

In addition, Hickel explained how to render the many visual effects shots of The Mandlorian differs from work in other Hollywood productions of big-budget.

“A great movie, for example the Avengers, you could have around 2,000 visual effects shots; and these series may have around 4000 visual effects shots for season 1; and season 2 is no different. We’re in about the same amount of time, maybe even less time, which is a great movie, in addition to we all have to work remotely. We are in the midst of this tsunami now, but we’re going to do it all. People are going to have your Baby Yoda, I promise. ” Hal Hickel

The Company Disney has already announced that the second season will come in October; if you want to know a little more about The Mandalorian:

About the Series

The Mandalorian is a television series live action Star Wars developed by Lucasfilm. The series takes place around five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI Return of The Jedi and will only be issued in the new streaming service, Disney+, starting November 12, 2019.

Jon Favreau is writing and producing executive-series. The directors include Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

The first season concluded with a Command rejecting the offer of re-joining the guild of bounty hunters and escaping together to The Child to take care of him, leaving behind his allies Greef Karga and Face of the Dune, and to a Moff Gideon who, presumably, will be the great antagonist of the second batch of episodes of the series.

Then we will have to wait to October to know more of the adventures of the Mandaloriano. What will the second season? Have you seen The Mandalorian?