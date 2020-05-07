The series starring Cobie Smulders is already a fact – Stumptown – Spoiler Time

We have very good news for the fans of Cobie Smulders!

ABC has given approval to the pilot of the series based on the graphic novel Stumptown of Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth, ordering a full season.

Still without an official name, the series will continue to Dex Parisian (Smulders), a veteran of the u.s. Army strong, assertive, and without apology, who works as a researcher in the private Portland, Oregon.

With a personal story complicated and without anyone to rely on, solves the problems of other people with a blind eye towards her.

For the moment this project starring Smuldersto whom we have previously seen in How I Met Your Mother and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the agent of SHIELD Maria Hill, you do not have a release date.

In addition Smulders, When One Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy part of the cast.

Rucka and Southworth will serve as executive producers alongside Jason Richman (Detroit 1-8-7) and Ruben Fleischer (Venom).