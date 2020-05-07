The service is suspended Uber Pool in Mexico by coronavirus

March

20, 2020



Uber announced that, as part of the measures that the company has implemented to help curb the curve of the transmission of Covid-19 in Mexico, starting today, suspends temporarily its product of ride sharing Uber Pool.

This measure, which had already been implemented in a preventive way in cities of the united States and Canada, is in addition to the application of a global team that receives expert advice on public health to implement actions as required in each market in which it operates at the global level.

The rest of the services within the platform Uberincluding UberX and orders on the app Uber Eats, remain available.

The company’s mobility will continue in permanent contact with the authorities of public health mexican to follow and support their recommendations.