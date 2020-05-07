The story (and the message) that hide the famous mole of Cindy Crawford

Speaking of Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell is to talk about two of the great myths that gave us the fashion back in the early 90’s. Next to Linda Evangelista and Claudia Schiffer, made up the quartet magic of supermodels that marked a before and an after in the world, so much so that his reign and his beauty (more mature, but almost intact) remain unchanged in time and they are ripping off fashion from every pore of his body.

Although they have retained their links with this sector, each of them has explored new career paths. Proof of this is the program that Naomi Campbell has launched on its YouTube channel. In ‘No filter ‘ with Naomi’, which is the name this talk show, the model interview some of the most important figures of the fashion and Cindy Crawford it has been one of its ultimate objectives.

That virtual interview to two we rescued the story and, more importantly, the positive message that hides the famous mole of Cindy Crawford, cash, obviously, by the own protagonist.

They ran 80 when the model began to make its first foray in the sector. That was when taking the decision that would mark a before and an after in his career, but also in the world of fashion, becoming your mole in a legendary brand. “When I was in my first modeling agency in Chicago I was told that I had to take off the mole if he wanted to find work. It was an agency very little girl, I don’t even remember what it was called. When I told my mother, she told me to do what I want, but I think about it because I didn’t know if this is going to let me scar and, above all, because that was a brand that made me special,” reveals the supermodel.

“As a child, I hated that moon; my sister said that it’s so ugly”, but even so, Cindy followed the advice of his mother and kept intact their identity. First, because we must all we want just as we are and appreciate those small details that make us unique. And second, because Crawford thought that doesn’t like always what I could delete or disguise in some way.

Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford photographed by Peter Lindbergh in 1990. (EFE)

Further, she confesses that in the early work that was performed as a model in Japan “they eliminated him touching up the photos in a digital way”. Until you came in 1986 and with him his first cover for the american edition of ‘Vogue’ as an absolute protagonist. “I didn’t know if they were going to erase the mole; and, finally, did not, and when I saw that it could appear on the cover of a magazine of that category ceased to be a problem forever,” explains proud.

Cindy Crawford in addition ensures that first cover has helped many women to feel comfortable with their appearance. “There are thousands of people with moles that after seeing mine in that cover changed your opinion on them,” she told Naomi Campbell in the interview.

Cindy Crawford. (EFE)

At the end, Cindy he learned to love and appreciate that little imperfection to the point that your mole went from being a trait reviled of your physical to your partner in a career full of successes. A message comes to tell us not only that we must accept us as we are, also the concept of beauty depends on the eyes with which we look at that beauty.