The unusual revelations of the life style Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley is in the middle of the promotional tour for the second season Big Little Lies and went to the show of Ellen DeGeneres, where he impressed all, including the presenter, with the revelations made about their style of life.

The young and talented actress took the opportunity to dispel some rumors, such as that cut your hair with fire, but confessed other things that left you speechless to the public.

What a breakthrough? Use sesame oil for brushing the teeth.