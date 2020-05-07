There are more details of the reboot of Gossip Girl! This will be the looks of its protagonists

Despite the fact that ago, 13 years after its premiere, ‘Gossip Girl’ is still a fource of inspiration for the fashion world. His looks did not leave anyone indifferent, and to this day we continue to see garments in the firms that seem to have been taken of the successful series, such as these sandals will be at home where we are certain that he would take Blair Waldorf. Therefore, the announcement of the return of ‘Gossip Girl’ has been one of the best news for the followers of the series, who are keen to see the new version of the queen gossip of the Upper East Side. If you already alucinaste the detail royal of the promotional photo from the production, now we have discovered who will be in charge of the costume of the main characters, and yes, the news you’re going to love as much as we do.

The return of ‘Gossip Girl’ it will be on HBO and will consist of ten episodes with new characters and gossip starring Emily Alyn Lind, the actress who will be accompanied by colleagues in the profession as Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jason Gotay and Johnathan Fernandez among others. And although the deal will not be the same and won’t be able to enjoy Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, yes we can do it in their looks. Yes, yes you read that right. And is that the charge of the costumes of the protagonists will be the same designer that did in his day: Eric Daman.

If the cabinet of Blair and Serena seemed an unattainable dream, the new generation of the Upper East Side promises to be so also after that the designer himself confirmed through social networks that he himself will direct the looks of the series. Daman, that he also worked on the costumes for ‘Sex and the city’ it is one of the stylists, most recognized for its use of Haute Couture garments and your mix of fabric and prints. Looking forward, we see what you have prepared for the new chapters of the series.