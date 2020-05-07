They fear for Amanda Bynes after fleeing rehab center

Amanda Bynes he left the premises of the rehabilitation centre to which he had entered voluntarily.

Earlier this year, the actress ‘ life seemed to be improving after years of personal turmoil. He was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise with your associate’s degree and had moved to a center with facilities of life in sobriety for its own account, all of which indicated that the star was changing things.

But a source revealed to E! News the former star Disney 33 years old I run away from there.