This caught Demi Rose is pure gold, I Unmatched, the queen teaches it!

When the throne is occupied and it is a place so sought, some will have the queen the rest for today, can’t match. Yes, because as long as the competition does no more than grow between the models of Instagram voluptuous and this growth extends from any point of the world geography, Demi Rose is still at the front of the table between all of them, with more than 13 million eight hundred thousand followers. And it is because of things like this: pure gold.

The Birmingham with its something more than meter and a half height –measured specifically 157 centimeters – has gone from a collection of anecdotes that are supposed to be double beautiful Selena Gomezthe star of the song and the film, to occupy a privileged place among the great divas of the well-known platform of images from the Internet. Other models of great success in the present as Anastasiya Kvitko, or Yuliett Towers they can’t do shadow in terms of registration and social mass (despite the fact that the Russian has 10.7 million followers, and the mexican has 5.5 million, figures quite important).

The country of the czars and the u.s. are not the only ones who are fighting near by beat the English, other as Laci Kay Somerswith 10.7 million; Jojo Babie, with 9.7, Laurence Bédard with 2.8and even Neiva Mara, 6.7 million followers, try to show and walk at the boundary of the censorship to get closer to Rose. All in all, it is the also american Jailyne Ojeda who is the closer it is to position itself to beat the british, since it has something more than 11.5 million followers.

So, don’t you think that Rose remains on the sidelines, in part it is the empress of the moment to know how to move and get advertising contracts very juicy for their popularity and their coffersas the one that has, of pure gold, with the trademark men and cutting rapper, BooHoo Manto the that has made one posed the most thought-provoking. With 25 years, the English still on the crest of the wave, touting his image of trip in trip and every time wearing most prestigious brands.