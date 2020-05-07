Thrift store online, the Kardashian’s have a coat of R$ 200 a thousand Who

+



Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

If you would like to buy a second-hand clothes, or at least went through the closet of a Kardashian – there’s a simple way: the Kardashian’s Kloset.

The site functions like a thrift store online the items selected by the Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Case and with a wide range of prices and brands.

Clothing, footwear and accessories are divided into the closets of each and every one of the members of the family, making it clear which one to chose to get rid of each and every piece.

Among the desapegos of a Superior, it is possible to find the item with the most expensive on the site: a collector’s edition of a fur coat from Gucci, which is currently on sale for 50 thousand dollars, which is the equivalent of a little more than$ 204 million.

If you are looking for something more affordable, it is possible to find the most inexpensive, as it is a dress from the brand American Apparel, which has been sold for as little as $ 35 (Us$ 143)

In the cabinet of the former, only nine of the 21 items to put up for sale the following are available, ranging from 600 (for a skirt from Tom Ford’s), and 6000 (one scholarship of the highest standards) us dollars, and approximately R$ 2.5 billion to$ 25 billion.

Is already the newest Case has been a major success on the site, it has sold more than 200 of her pieces have been selected, while now, mostly just clothes, sunglasses and shoes.

The coat-of-Kris Jenner is worth 200 thousand brazilian reais (Photo: Playback/Kardashian’s Kloset)

