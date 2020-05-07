Trailer Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Disney + premiered on the 4th may, day of Star Wars the first episode of the documentary series Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The mandalorian

In Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the executive producer Jon Favreau invites to the cast and the team to share an unprecedented view of the making of the series, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon after its premiere. Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuts the day in which the global community of fans celebrating everything connected with Star Wars: on the 4th of may.

It is a documentary series of eight episodes on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different side of the first series of real action of Star Wars through interviews, images and conversations directed by Jon Favreau.

The Mandalorian it is a series of Disney + game set in the Star Wars universe that develops after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, the series follows the steps of Control, a bounty hunter, belonging to the legendary tribe of the Mandalorian, a lone gunman working in the far reaches of the galaxy, where it does not reach the authority of the New Republic.

Directed by Favreau (Creator), Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi. The series is starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Kyle Pacek, Brendan Wayne, Bernard Bullen, Taika Waititi, Natalia Tena, Alexandra Manea, Luis Richard Gomez, Mark Boone Junior, Jamal, Antar, Tait Fletcher, Tony Taboada, Bill Burr, Julia Jones, Dominic Pace, Gary Sievers, and Ming-Na Wen, among others.

