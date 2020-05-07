Two matches and a segment announced for WWE Smackdown next week. The titles of pairs of the brand will be in game.

During the program last night on WWE’s SmackDown, practically announced the whole billboard for the show next Friday as it announced four matches and a segment for the program.

The two matches qualifying for Money in the Bank, the commented on another note, and here we’ll talk about the fights the titles of pairs of SmackDown and the match between Tamina and Sasha Banks with implications for the title female of the brand.

In the fight for the titles of couples, will see the three team members who were not in the fight from Wrestlemania 36. As well The Miz will defend the title against Big E New Day, and Jey Uso. The combat was made last night during the segment of The Dirt Sheet where New Day, and The Uses faced The Miz and John Morrison.

Another of the battles that we will have will be the Sasha Banks against Tamina. Tamina came to the ring to claim a chance at the title Bayley, but this told him that in order to have that opportunity before to win in a singles match Sasha Banks. This decision was not liked very much Sasha, which seems to indicate that if there is a turn face in this rivalry, this would be Sasha.

Finally they also announced a segment between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose where the first wants to give their explanations to Mandy Rose about what happened with Otis, and Dolph Ziggler and his appointment of St. Valentine.

