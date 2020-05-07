Venus Williams clean her house in swimsuit and Serena teases her

Venus Williams revealed a very interesting detail on how to pass the quarantine. The tennis player, 39-year-old admitted that “can not fail to wear swimsuits during their isolation.”

The star even made the swimsuit part of their uniform clean, wearing a white piece while cleaning his home in Jupiter, Florida.

“I can’t wear bathing suits when I wake up. Does anyone else have problems costume in quarantine?”, he wrote Venus Williams on her photo.

Sister Serena was the first to laugh and said, “Wait, how I didn’t know this?… Where are your pants?”

