Venus Williams reveals who he think the tennis player most Hot in history

The former world champion’s number one and seven times champion of singles of a Grand Slam, Venus Williams, made a surprising revelation in its session of questions and answers on their YouTube channel over the weekend.

Williams was asked who they thought was the best player on the ATP Tennis Tour, and the player of 39 years, he returned in time for the response. “Oh, the girls are so dreamy we were!

I will just say that when I was younger, my sisters and I, we thought that Pete Sampras was super sexy. And so it is in 1990 or whatever, and my dad was telling us about that topic: “you do Not have to like boys”

And we replied something like: well dad (crying with laughter). So since then I’ve learned not to look at any guy on the ATP Tour (winks). You’re still Hot, Pete hahaha (whispering slyly) “

Venus has one thing in common with Sampras: they are both multiple Wimbledon champions. Venus won the Wimbledon singles title five times in his career: in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008, while Sampras is a seven-times champion Wimbledon singles in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000.

Both won the singles title at Wimbledon in the same year, 2000, that has probably been the chance of a lifetime to the player, to dance at the dinner of champions, with its crush of your entire life.

During your program for questions and answers, Williams also spoke about a variety of other topics, including his sister Serena, his father Richard, his dog, as well as his career of tennis, the Olympic Games and their favorite tv programs and favorite treats.