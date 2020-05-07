Venus Williams will test his fitness in a series of comedy sports

The american star Venus Williams is one of the players most capable in the world. She will turn 40 this year and can still compete in the WTA Tour, which is absolutely amazing.

Now he has decided to show his incredible physical condition as part of an upcoming program. Take a look. Venus Williams will be part of a new show. As reported by People magazine, Venus Williams is putting to the test your fitness to a new program of CBS.

This show is called Game On! and pits 2 teams against each other. These 2 teams will be captained by Venus and the star of the NFL Rob Gronkowski. If you can see Venus in a program is amazing, the most interesting part of the program are the challenges.

These challenges can be anything from sumo wrestling to rhythmic gymnastics, which will be a true test of physical condition. Then, Venus Williams will have a real challenge ahead of us.

While these challenges are difficult, Venus Williams has proven time and time again that you can do anything. No one would have expected to still compete in the WTA Tour. But it is still playing even after having a successful career, winning 7 grand slams and 49 WTA titles.

Venus would like to culminate his successful career in the best possible way. And the best way is to win another Grand Slam he has not won since 2008 at Wimbledon. That is something that will definitely be on his mind, as he would love to achieve this.

However, you will have to wait because the WTA tour has been suspended . Is expected to return in July, when you will have the opportunity to win another Slam. Until then, we can see her compete in Game On! that it will issue its first episode on may 27.