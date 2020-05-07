Victoria’s Secret: The angels of victoria’s Secret, at home, and without all the makeup: quarantine of beauty

If you’re lucky -and face – of Bella Hadid and you can go out to your garden to take the sun, a selfie against the light will be much more thankful if you join the ‘double chin challenge’ with a plane angle, in tracksuit bottoms and with the light of a gooseneck… But be an angel is what you needany photo takes on a look of heaven.

[LEER MÁS. Los labiales que más favorecen a través de la cámara: a prueba de selfies]

The quarantine not only has left us with thousands of routines sports and healthy recipes, it also has shown us the day-to-day all over the world that you want to share it on social networks such as Instagram. Several models of Victoria’s Secret -not all-, confined in their luxurious homes, have last of the selfies effect ‘no makeup’ with those that are trying to deceive their followers the selfies more honest, to face washed of truth.

Let’s start by Bella Hadidthe youngest of the angels, who have shared a selfie completely ‘makeup free’. In your case, while I enjoyed the sun to absorb vitamin D, the u.s. took the opportunity to let breathe your skin and free it of makeup and concealers. Yes, your eyebrows look just as clean, straight lines and defined during the fashion week.

Another of the discoveries of the selfie without make-up of the small of Hadid is that his face is filled with small freckles that extend across the cheeks and nose and give it a look even more youthful and natural.

Alessandra Ambrosioalso has an exceptional garden, has become a regular creator of content during the quarantine period. The same dance with his daughter, who takes the sun or doing sport, and everything always without a gram of makeup on her face. Well it is true that the brazilian model usually wear make-up very natural and, except for any red carpet, her look is always skin almost naked. But to see her in these days fully cleansed face is an inspiration of the ‘stay at home’.

Joan Smallsfrom Puerto Rico, is another of the veterans angels that no doubt show your face to the natural ,and in this case from their country of origin. Can your skin flawless and without any kind of stain or other sign of age is the best reason to show off selfies ‘makeup free’, or even videos cleaning your house in a bikini… A retreat in Puerto Rico is appealing… You are jealous, Joan.