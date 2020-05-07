Victoria’s Secret: The angels of victoria’s Secret, at home, and without all the makeup: quarantine of beauty

If you’re lucky -and face – of Bella Hadid and you can go out to your garden to take the sun, a selfie against the light will be much more thankful if you join the ‘double chin challenge’ with a plane angle, in tracksuit bottoms and with the light of a gooseneck… But be an angel is what you needany photo takes on a look of heaven.
The quarantine not only has left us with thousands of routines sports and healthy recipes, it also has shown us the day-to-day all over the world that you want to share it on social networks such as Instagram. Several models of Victoria’s Secret -not all-, confined in their luxurious homes, have last of the selfies effect ‘no makeup’ with those that are trying to deceive their followers the selfies more honest, to face washed of truth.
Let’s start by Bella Hadidthe youngest of the angels, who have shared a selfie completely ‘makeup free’. In your case, while I enjoyed the sun to absorb vitamin D, the u.s. took the opportunity to let breathe your skin and free it of makeup and concealers. Yes, your eyebrows look just as clean, straight lines and defined during the fashion week.
Another of the discoveries of the selfie without make-up of the small of Hadid is that his face is filled with small freckles that extend across the cheeks and nose and give it a look even more youthful and natural.
Alessandra Ambrosioalso has an exceptional garden, has become a regular creator of content during the quarantine period. The same dance with his daughter, who takes the sun or doing sport, and everything always without a gram of makeup on her face. Well it is true that the brazilian model usually wear make-up very natural and, except for any red carpet, her look is always skin almost naked. But to see her in these days fully cleansed face is an inspiration of the ‘stay at home’.
Joan Smallsfrom Puerto Rico, is another of the veterans angels that no doubt show your face to the natural ,and in this case from their country of origin. Can your skin flawless and without any kind of stain or other sign of age is the best reason to show off selfies ‘makeup free’, or even videos cleaning your house in a bikini… A retreat in Puerto Rico is appealing… You are jealous, Joan.
Also very usual selfies without any makeup, Adriana Lima does no more than share their training routines and their autofotos in the garden, and yes, it always does so to cleansed face and sensed that from his Los Angeles home. And is that in their appearances without make-up during the quarantine, has not posted anything on his wall of Instagram leaving a record of his face ‘makeup free’. It is in their stories where we can see your face in the natural and this is why we have resorted to an image of the beginning of may in which Adriana appeared from your garden as well. But, be that as it may, it is not the last of our angels without makeup.
Strategies perrunas
Pets are infallible. That is another of the teachings of this quarantine. In addition to the excuse daily to breathe pure air for 10 minutes a day, they also help to divert the attention in a selfie or to make the number of likes triple.
Sara Sampaio seems to have been paid to the pictures without all the makeup and not to share snapshots from your home, in your pajamas, on the couch, doing puzzles or from your pool, completely natural. But another feature of almost all his photographs is that always accompanied one of her dogs, Kyta and South, two shiba inu even come with decorative objects in the home of the brazilian model and that have become their allies to TikTok.
But Sara is not the only angel who, in addition to pose openly with a clean face, always resorts to photos with their dogs to increase the level of tenderness of their post on Instagram. Cara Delevingne, who is going through the quarantine with his girlfriend Ashley Benson, also bet for the more natural look is to be at home, moñete fast included.
Taylor Hillalso very accustomed to post content without all the makeup and big activist in the fight against acne, it has not stopped sharing selfies to the natural, without any makeup and with her dog, Tate to accompany it. Although, yes, the u.s. has considerably reduced the number of post in Instagram. And yes, Taylor has also left her hair natural, hence, for the first time in a long time we see you, curly and in a bun homemade.
The fake ‘honest’
But, of course, just like there are people trying to avoid the rules of the quarantine, there are also angels of Victoria’s Secret who want to show their side more natural, but without renouncing to a perfect look, how do they achieve it? Faking it with the help of makeup and concealer.
You understand, Elsa Hosk, and we know that the pressure of Instagram is a reality, but for more you soak the hair and you put on a towel, the eye of an expert will not deceive, and, in addition to base makeup, take powder of sun to give a bit of color to the face. Yes, beautiful you are for a while.